How would federal worker cuts impact Oklahoma?

TULSA, Okla. — Getting answers about how federal job cuts impact Oklahoma is not easy.

2 News spent Feb. 24 on the phone and writing emails to agencies and federal lawmakers, asking the basic questions: How many federal employees in Oklahoma have been let go, and how will it impact services?

We first contacted the V.A. and the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C. In an email, Bobbi Gruner responded:

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has dismissed a small number of probationary staff. This decision will have no negative effect on Veteran health care, benefits or other services and will allow VA to focus more effectively on its core mission of serving Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors. We cannot discuss specific personnel matters due to privacy concerns.

Next, we reached out to our local air traffic controller's office and was informed that all inquiries must now go to the FAA's national press office.

The email we received back did not address our specific questions about where there were cuts involving employees in Northeast Oklahoma and, if so, what the impact would be.

This is the response we received from Chris Mullooly, Media Relations Division, FAA:

The FAA continues to hire and onboard air traffic controllers and safety professionals, including mechanics and others who support them. The agency has retained employees who perform safety critical functions.



The FAA manages the world’s safest and most complex aviation system. On an average day, we serve more than 45,000 flights and 2.9 million airline passengers across more than 29 million square miles of airspace.



The FAA's priority is to advance the safety of the nation's aviation system. We are continuously proactive, consistent, and deliberative in executing our responsibilities to the American public.



The Social Security media relations office did not respond by our 5 p.m. newscast on Feb. 24.

Other agencies we contacted include:



Federal courts in Tulsa: Judge Frizzell's judicial assistant, Jo Boyles, said the courts are not impacted.

Sara Conley from the U.S. Attorney's Office said her office cannot respond to media inquiries about the job cuts this due to a directive from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Brandon Parrish from the Army Corps of Engineers stated his agency is directed to send media inquiries about federal job cuts to the Federal Office of Personnel Management, which has not yet responded to our inquiry.

2 News also contacted our congressional delegation, asking for interviews about the cuts, and will include those when received.

