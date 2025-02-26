Follow up: Insurance company reverses denial of cancer policy payout

EUCHA, Okla. — Janet Curry is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Her journey includes chemotherapy, radiation, and numerous doctor visits. Along with these treatments come significant medical bills.

Before her diagnosis, she purchased a cancer insurance policy to help cover out-of-pocket expenses. However, when she submitted claims, the insurance company denied paying them twice.

“They acknowledged that I did have cancer,” Curry said. “But they said because of the 30-day waiting period, I was diagnosed during that time, and that’s why I was denied.”



After the second denial, Curry reached out to 2 News and we contacted the Oklahoma Insurance Department for assistance. Less than a month after sharing her story, Curry received a check in the mail for the full amount.

The $5,000 check will help whittle down her big stack of bills.

“I appreciate everything you have done to help me," said Curry.

If your insurance company denies a claim, it’s advisable to ask for an explanation in writing and know that you can appeal the decision. Additionally, you can contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department to file a complaint or obtain information about your rights.

