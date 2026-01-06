How to get worn out street signs fixed in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — GPS can help us get to unfamiliar destinations, but not everyone has it or depends on it to get around. We also depend on street signs, and when those signs are damaged, worn out or hard to read, it's a pain.

A neighbor let 2 News Oklahoma know about a faded street sign at the very busy intersection of 121st and Sheridan. The sign for 121st going northbound on Sheridan is so faded it's almost unreadable in daylight and even harder at night.

2 News contacted the City of Tulsa to see what it takes to get worn out street signs fixed.

"These signs are scheduled to be replaced very soon as part of upcoming maintenance," Carson Colvin with the City of Tulsa said in a email reply.

He added, "The city regularly inspects street signs hanging from traffic lights and also when concerns about the condition of the signs are reported."

Tulsa maintains and operates 546 traffic signals across Tulsa. When it comes to street signs that are affixed to those signals.

"The ones exposed to prolonged, direct sunlight - particularly those facing west - can experience fading and wear more quickly due to heat and UV exposure, which may require earlier replacement than signs in other orientations," Colvin said.

If you know of signs that need replacing, you can report it to the City's 311 helpline or click this link to contact the City of Tulsa through it's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

