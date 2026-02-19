LIVE BLOG: Fire danger risk across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Northeast Oklahoma is under a Red Flag Fire Warning from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
What does that mean?
The National Weather Service issues this warning when critical weather conditions—specifically strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures—are occurring or will occur shortly. These conditions create extreme fire behavior, causing any new or existing fires to spread rapidly and become difficult to control.
What should you do?
- Avoid outdoor burning or activities that create sparks
- Be cautious with equipment like grills, chainsaws, or vehicles on dry grass.
- Secure loose items, as strong winds can spread embers quickly
WATCH: Weather forecast:
Fire departments in Green Country are preparing for the threat of fires. 2 News Oklahoma Anchor TJ Eckert talked to a few rural fire departments ahead of the threat:
Local News
FIRE DANGER: Green Country volunteer fire departments prepare
Fires are already burning on the western side of Oklahoma.
2 News Oklahoma's Emma Burch visited Woodward on Wednesday.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube