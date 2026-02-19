Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Fire danger risk across Green Country

Fire nearr Webber's home
TULSA, Okla. — Northeast Oklahoma is under a Red Flag Fire Warning from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

What does that mean?

The National Weather Service issues this warning when critical weather conditions—specifically strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures—are occurring or will occur shortly. These conditions create extreme fire behavior, causing any new or existing fires to spread rapidly and become difficult to control.

What should you do?

  • Avoid outdoor burning or activities that create sparks
  • Be cautious with equipment like grills, chainsaws, or vehicles on dry grass.
  • Secure loose items, as strong winds can spread embers quickly

WATCH: Weather forecast:

Fire Weather Alert: Dry, Windy Conditions Increase Wildfire Risk Today

Fire departments in Green Country are preparing for the threat of fires. 2 News Oklahoma Anchor TJ Eckert talked to a few rural fire departments ahead of the threat:

Country corner fire.jpeg

Local News

FIRE DANGER: Green Country volunteer fire departments prepare

TJ Eckert

Fires are already burning on the western side of Oklahoma.

2 News Oklahoma's Emma Burch visited Woodward on Wednesday.

Woodward residents' home saved from wildfire

