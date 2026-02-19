LIVE BLOG: Fire danger risk across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Northeast Oklahoma is under a Red Flag Fire Warning from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

What does that mean?

The National Weather Service issues this warning when critical weather conditions—specifically strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures—are occurring or will occur shortly. These conditions create extreme fire behavior, causing any new or existing fires to spread rapidly and become difficult to control.

What should you do?



Avoid outdoor burning or activities that create sparks

Be cautious with equipment like grills, chainsaws, or vehicles on dry grass.

Secure loose items, as strong winds can spread embers quickly

Fire departments in Green Country are preparing for the threat of fires. 2 News Oklahoma Anchor TJ Eckert talked to a few rural fire departments ahead of the threat:

Fires are already burning on the western side of Oklahoma.

2 News Oklahoma's Emma Burch visited Woodward on Wednesday.

