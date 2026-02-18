'Just be ready': Green Country volunteer fire departments prepare for fire danger

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Volunteer fire departments across Green Country are preparing for potentially hazardous fire conditions as high winds threaten the region.

Charley Pearson has been chief of Rock Volunteer Fire Department in Sand Springs for over 35 years, and he's seen the evolution of firefighting equipment firsthand.

KJRH

"Before we had all this stuff, you had a five-gallon bucket with a toe sack. And that's how we fought them," Pearson said.

His 28-person department now operates 10 trucks. Even with modern equipment, high winds pose significant challenges.

"Anytime you get winds 25-40 miles an hour, it's hard for us to keep up with it. It outruns us," Pearson said.

Pearson's team at Rock is one of many small volunteer departments serving rural areas. Chief Randall Williamson leads Country Corner Fire up the road, where his 20-person team serves areas in and around Skiatook and Sperry.

KJRH

"We have two grass rigs and our tanker. Our tanker actually has a pump and reel on it, too," Williamson said.

Both chiefs describe the situation as all hands on deck. Williamson's team is drawing on past experience to prepare for potential challenges.

"You notice your surroundings, the layout, what's ahead of it, the fuel loads, all that stuff. Once you see it happen once, you kind of get an idea of what it's going to do in that area the next time," Williamson said.

Back at Rock Fire Department, Pearson recently added new equipment to help his crew reach difficult areas. The department put an ATV with a water tank into service in December.

"This will allow us to get into some very tight places where we normally weren't able to get. We had to wear backpacks and other stuff," Pearson said.

Both departments are using every resource available and asking the community to help by being cautious.

"Be very cautious. When these things start, they affect more than just these people. It affects your neighbors and everyone around you. And it affects us too. We put our lives out there to protect this stuff," Pearson said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

