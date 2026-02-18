Woodward residents' home saved from wildfire

WOODWARD, Okla. — A Woodward County resident is counting her blessings after a wildfire came within inches of destroying her home.

Zoey Webber was starting what seemed like a normal Tuesday in February, preparing for her delivery job with O'Reilly's, when coworkers alerted her to a fire burning southwest of town.

Previous Coverage>>Gov. Stitt issues State of Emergency as wildfires rage in northwest Oklahoma

Local News Gov. Stitt issues State of Emergency as wildfires rage in northwest Oklahoma KJRH Digital

"Some of my coworkers were telling me oh there's a fire over there, like ok well. As I was getting close it, I thought oh that's by my house," Webber said.

Zoey Webber Screenshot

The realization sent Webber rushing home to grab her belongings and pets before evacuating.

"I spent maybe 30 minutes just waiting for everybody to be evacuated and just all the emergency equipment and personnel going through. It was crazy," Webber said.

The flames stopped just inches from Webber's front door staircase, where firefighters made their stand to protect her home.

KJRH

"Kind of shocked me a little bit. Um, I was very scared for my animals, mainly, and my neighbors around me, but it's just material things," Webber said.

According to Woodward County Emergency Management, the Road 43 Fire burned through 2,200 acres, destroying only three outbuildings and damaging a few homes.

The Woodward fire is currently 20% contained, and four firefighters have been injured.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued a State of Emergency in Beaver, Texas, and Woodward counties.

Webber expressed deep gratitude for the first responders who saved her home and protected the community.

"I don't think I can thank them enough. They do their jobs amazingly. I'm just so proud that I have the community that I have," Webber said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

