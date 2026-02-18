Oklahoma bill would require firearm safety education in schools from kindergarten through high school

TULSA, Okla. — A controversial proposal at the Oklahoma State Capitol would bring firearm safety education into classrooms from kindergarten through high school, sparking debate about when and how children should learn about guns.

House Bill 3312 passed its first committee hearing last week but is already getting mixed reactions from parents and lawmakers. The bill would develop a program with the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) to teach safe storage practices and what to do if children encounter firearms.

If passed, schools must implement the program by the next school year. The program would teach students from kindergarten through 12th grade, with lesson plans adjusted to be age-appropriate for different grade levels.

Republican State Representative Ryan Eaves says the bill is about responsibility in a society where guns are present. However, some parents worry the program could backfire and believe firearm education should remain a parental responsibility.

"I think that we're igniting something when we do that, and I think that education from guns should come from the parents and not shunting from school," said Sandra Goff, a parent who lost her son to gun violence.

Eaves acknowledged parental concerns and emphasized that the bill includes opt-out provisions.

"I would not hesitate to ever say ultimately parent has a right to choose any type of education for their children. So there's language in the bill that actually allows a parent to opt out and that's a parent's decision, that's parent's prerogative, and I don't believe that I have any right to dictate otherwise, which is why that language was put in the bill," Eaves said.

The debate comes as gun violence statistics paint a concerning picture both nationally and in Oklahoma. Firearms remain the leading cause of death for young people ages 1-17, with Oklahoma ranking fifth nationally for gun suicide rates. Overall gun deaths have increased nearly 30 percent from 2014 to 2023.

