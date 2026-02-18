LEARNING MORE: Claremore hosts info session for data center

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is next in the data center line. The project, led by Beale Infrastructure, is planned for an industrial park on the city’s northwest side.

“There’s been a lot of forethought and foresight put into this. We’re never gonna present something that’s potentially detrimental, and I hope they see that a lot of the concerns they have, which are valid, are not how we’ve operated here,” Claremore’s City Manager John Feary said.

Feary, and the city council, hosted an informational meeting Tuesday night.

Beale presented its plans before citizens offered their opinion sot the council.

2 News listened to Debby Casida. She recently moved to a neighborhood near the industrial park.

“I needed some place quiet, peaceful. I have great neighbors, lots of wildlife, and if they build that data center back there, the construction noise, for a year or years, is gonna be horrid. And then, once the data center is up and running, there’s a lot of noise and light pollution and all the wildlife will be gone,” Casida said.

One of the reps for Beale told the council, “the project will have minimum 300 foot setbacks from residential property lines.”

Feary says the developer will buy power from the city; but that power won’t come from the residential grid.

“It will drastically change the city’s budget, and ability to reinvest in our citizens’ water, wastewater, roads and their electrical grid,” Feary said.

“I just think it’s just very sad for the city and for everybody,” Casida said.

Feary said Claremore citizens would not feel “any” impact from the data center’s existence.

The council took no action at the meeting. It was intended only as an informational session.

