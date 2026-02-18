TPD: 1 dead after motorcycle crash on the BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a deadly motorcycle crash on the BA Expressway Feb. 17.

The crash occurred near Yale Avenue on the Broken Arrow Expressway around 6pm.

Police said a motorcycle rider was traveling at a high speed and struck the rear of a pickup truck.

TPD said the motorcycle rider died at the scene. There were no other injuries, but an SUV was damaged in the crash.

Traffic was diverted on the BA near Yale for more than three hours.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

