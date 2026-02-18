Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: 1 dead after motorcycle crash on the BA Expressway

TPD: 1 dead after motorcycle crash on the BA Expressway
Police,Lights
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a deadly motorcycle crash on the BA Expressway Feb. 17.

The crash occurred near Yale Avenue on the Broken Arrow Expressway around 6pm.

Police said a motorcycle rider was traveling at a high speed and struck the rear of a pickup truck.

TPD said the motorcycle rider died at the scene. There were no other injuries, but an SUV was damaged in the crash.

Traffic was diverted on the BA near Yale for more than three hours.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US