Tulsans remember Rev. Jesse Jackson’s time in town and legacy

TULSA, Okla. — The community is remembering the late Rev. Jesse Jackson and his work representing undeserved communities across the country and right here in Tulsa.

During the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Rev. Jesse Jackson spent time in Tulsa and at community radio owner Bobby Eaton’s studio.

“I was overwhelmed that an iconic man like Rev. Jesse Jackson would choose my little ole place to come over,” said Bobby Eaton Jr.

Eaton says that talking and eating with the civil rights activist and protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left a lasting impression of gratitude. He says he wants the next generation to remember the work Rev. Jackson did to fight for underrepresented communities.

“We’re in 2026, and I don’t want our young people to just think that hey, we’ve just had it like this all of our lives because we haven’t,” said Eaton Jr. “There’s been a struggle to get to where we’re at today.”

Just a few blocks away, inside First Baptist Church North Tulsa, there’s a picture of Rev. Jesse Jackson that hangs in Senior Pastor Anthony Scott’s office.

It’s from the first time Rev. Jackson visited his church in 2012.

2 News was there shortly after the Good Friday shootings, which is said to be a racially motivated crime that took the lives of three people in north Tulsa.

“That was a very devastating time for our city,” said Pastor Anthony Scott.

Pastor Scott vividly remembers Rev. Jackson’s time in town, bringing people together.

“He’s really a bridge builder, and he really functioned very well for the city of Tulsa during that time,” said Pastor Scott.

Pastor Scott says Rev. Jackson returned to Tulsa in 2014 and 2016, each time championing the overlooked and undeserved.

“He came to offer some healing, some hope,” said Pastor Scott.

He described a heartfelt moment in his office talking about the moment Dr. King was killed.

“To have him in my office and just describe Dr. King’s assignation, it took what I saw in a picture, and it really came alive hearing someone who was actually there talk about that event,” said Pastor Scott.

Pastor Scott says Rev. Jackson spending so much time in Tulsa shows that he wanted to be a voice for the voiceless and an ambassador of hope.

In a statement, Representative Ron Stewart (D-Tulsa) said, “It is with profound sorrow that I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson, a giant in the struggle for justice, a fearless voice for the marginalized, and a man whose life embodied service to others.

“On behalf of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus, we mourn the loss of a civil rights pioneer whose impact stretched from the streets of Chicago to communities across this nation, including right here in Oklahoma. Rev. Jackson stood firmly in solidarity with working families, students, faith leaders, and everyday people striving for dignity and opportunity. His life’s work reminded America that justice is not self-executing; it requires courage, sacrifice, and persistence.

“Rev. Jackson’s advocacy reached into Oklahoma at critical moments in our state’s history. He lent his voice to conversations around racial reconciliation, economic empowerment, voting rights, and educational access. His presence and influence encouraged Oklahomans to confront hard truths while still believing in the promise of progress. For many in our state, especially in Tulsa and within the historic Greenwood community, his leadership was a reminder that local struggles are connected to a national movement for fairness and opportunity.

“As a friend and brother of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Rev. Jackson exemplified the fraternity’s cardinal principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift. He persevered in the face of resistance. He uplifted those pushed to the margins. He used his platform not for personal gain, but to expand the table of opportunity for others. His Rainbow Coalition was more than a political concept; it was a moral call to unity across race, class, and geography.

“We honor his legacy not only in words, but in continued action. We recommit ourselves to the work of equity, access, economic justice, and civic engagement. We recommit ourselves to protecting the right to vote, strengthening public education, supporting Black-owned businesses, and ensuring that opportunity reaches every corner of Oklahoma.

“To his family, our fraternity brothers, and all who were touched by his ministry and movement, we offer our prayers and our gratitude.

“Rev. Jesse Jackson ran his race. He fought the good fight. And because he did, America—and Oklahoma—are better for it.

“May we carry the torch forward.”

Pastor Scott says his legacy touches all people.

“I think it’s somewhat bittersweet that he would pass in Black History Month, but he is more than simply an important model for black people,” said Pastor Scott. “He is an American hero, and he’s a part of American history.”

Rev. Jackson was 84 years old. Relatives say he was surrounded by family when he died Tuesday.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, in a statement, said,

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson and my heart goes out to his family, friends, and everyone for which he has shaped a better future,” said Leader Munson. “His tenacity and bravery to stand up for the rights of others has shaped America and set a precedent that we should always advocate for those who need it most. The Rainbow/PUSH nonprofit organization not only made significant strides for civil rights in America, it promoted unity amongst many different people to push for necessary social justice change. He fought for social justice for decades, never letting up once on his vision for a better America that prioritizes every person of every race, gender, and orientation. His wife, Jacqueline, and his six children remain in my prayers as they reckon with this loss. May we continue to follow his leadership and mission to Keep Hope Alive.”

