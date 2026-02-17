IKEA announces new locations, includes Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — IKEA is coming to Tulsa!
The popular Swedish furniture company announced several new locations on its website. Los Angeles, Chicago, and Fort Collins are also getting locations.
Tulsa's store will be placed inside Tulsa Hills and will cover 51,000 square feet.
The stores are expected to open this year.
