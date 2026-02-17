Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IKEA announces new locations, includes Tulsa

IKEA
Mark Lennihan/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Ikea logo is shown on the side of the warehouse-sized store during the grand opening of New York City's first Ikea on Wednesday, June 18, 2008 in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn. The Swedish-based retailer, which sells easy-assembly furniture and housewares, has 34 other stores in the United States. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
IKEA
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — IKEA is coming to Tulsa!

The popular Swedish furniture company announced several new locations on its website. Los Angeles, Chicago, and Fort Collins are also getting locations.

Tulsa's store will be placed inside Tulsa Hills and will cover 51,000 square feet.

The stores are expected to open this year.

