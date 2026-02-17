TRADE WORK? Tulsa tradesman shares the realities of the career

GLENPOOL, Okla. — People in Tulsa and across the country are facing the prospect of job loss.

Dozens of people are set to lose their jobs, upon the upcoming closure of the Macy’s distribution center in Owasso. Not to mention, the rise of artificial intelligence is fueling concerns for job loss.

For people losing their jobs, a career in the trades could be a viable option.

Jaden Dicus took some time out of his workday to talk about just that – his work. Dicus is an HVAC installer for Quality Heating Cooling Plumbing and Electric.

“It used to really be everyone’s plan B. You know, there’s so many stories of people saying if you don’t do good in school, you’re gonna wind up a plumber. But the truth is, the plumber’s doing really well,” Cassie Pound, VP at Quality said.

A study by Goldman Sachs, says office admin and call center jobs, along with computer-heavy work and consulting could face the biggest drops to AI. Though, AI’s impact is two-fold, especially in relation to the trades.

“With all the data centers that are coming out, and everything that’s happening with AI …. there are just not enough electricians out there. That would be a huge opportunity,” Pound said.

Dicus has no plans of leaving his job. It is too rewarding for him.

“There’s not a single day where I don’t learn something here, and there’s not a time that I would ever wanna give up,” Dicus said.

It’s something to consider, Dicus says. A lost job could turn into a beloved career.

“There’s gonna be days where it’s stressful, there’s gonna be days when it’s hard, there’s gonna be days where it’s great and everything goes smooth,” Dicus said.

