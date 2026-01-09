CLOSING DOWN: Macy's confirms plans to shutter Owasso distribution center

TULSA, Okla. — Workers at the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s distribution center, in Owasso, were informed Jan. 8 of the company’s decision to shutter the center.

“We all saw it coming. We just didn’t know when,” an anonymous employee told 2 News Oklahoma “It was six months ago that night shift had closed, and like a year prior, gap shift had closed, so we knew it was coming.”

2 News spoke with that employee over the phone, wishing to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

2 News asked a Macy's spokesperson for the rationale behind the decision and whether the company would help employees find new jobs. The spokesperson declined to answer those questions, only confirming the closure.

“While we are disheartened to hear operations are closing, we are actively communicating with Macy’s, the city of Owasso, the Tulsa Chamber, and our local partners to proactively get their workforce reengaged as quickly as possible in our community. In addition to workforce, the long-term assets, including the facility itself, will begin to undergo considerations for future economic development,” Chelsea Levo Feary, president of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce said.

The anonymous employee with whom 2 News spoke said he learned some skills on the job. He hopes they can translate to his next gig.

“I’ve learned so much stuff about logistics, and just what to do in a warehouse and safety regulations and stuff like that,” he said.

Leadership at the City of Owasso also chimed in on the closure.

“Our thoughts are with the employees affected by this decision, and we are happy to help connect them with the right resources to smoothly transition into new opportunities,” a spokesperson said, “At this time, it is too early to determine the full economic impact of the closure, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

A 2022 study by the US Chamber of Commerce examined the benefits of a distribution center for a community. Researchers examined several distribution centers, including those in St. Louis and Omaha. Researchers say jobs and income are the main benefits of a distribution center, with not much else.

