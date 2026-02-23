Bill to prevent child fentanyl deaths passes committee 

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa mom is advocating for a new law that she says could help prevent child fentanyl deaths. It comes after her great-nephew died at 11-months old from the drug.

Sir Major White-Bullock lived less than a year. A cheeky little boy with a bright future, his great-aunt says she can’t believe he’s gone.

“He fell through that gap, and unfortunately, it was a huge one,” said Clarissa Milton. “I feel like it was just something that did not have to happen.”

Milton says Sir Major’s mom tested positive for benzodiazepine at a 2018 prenatal visit. She says doctors found the same substance in Sir Major’s umbilical cord when he was born in 2022.

He died at 11-months old from fentanyl toxicity.

Milton says the family had no idea, and she doesn’t want anyone else to suffer in this way.

“We just did not know,” said Milton. “That’s the most heartbreaking part about it all.”

Milton is advocating for House Bill 3052 – Sir Major White-Bullock Child Protection and Family Notification Act. It’s sponsored by State Rep. Ron Stewart (D) Tulsa.

It would require the Department of Human Services to conduct mandatory child safety reviews when a parent repeatedly gives birth to drug-exposed infants and notify qualified family members who could step in as caregivers.

“We have to take an aggressive approach, a proactive approach, right at the onset, and that’s my goal with HB3052,” said Milton.

“It’s not an effort to criminalize parents or caregivers, and it’s not to demonize DHS. They’re just as heavily weighed down as anyone else, but what we do have to do is understand where the gaps are and these sort of gaps when we’re talking about vulnerable citizens, vulnerable babies cannot be missed,” she said.

HB3052 isn’t the only bill dealing with child fentanyl deaths this legislative session.

2 News told you in January about Jacob Towe’s advocacy for Leo’s Law after his son died from fentanyl.

HB 4421 would give DHS a roadmap for dealing with parents suspected of drug use. That bill passed its first committee hearing last week.

Milton says it’s all about early intervention and enhancing child safety.

“Even though this is a terrible, terrible circumstance, we know that Leo and Sir Major have not passed away in vain, and they’re going to be protecting and saving more children here in Oklahoma,” said Milton.

HB3052 passed its first committee hurdle last week and is heading to the oversight committee.

If passed, the law would start on November 1.

