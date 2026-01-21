FILED: State legislature to consider 'Leo's Law,' HB4421

OKLAHOMA CITY — A months-long advocacy effort has become House Bill 4421; Leo’s Law.

“It’s a relief, because, you know, me and so many people worked on it so hard,” Jacob Towe, Leo Towe’s dad, said.

State House Speaker Kyle Hilbert filed the legislation.

“The genesis of it is Jacob's advocacy for what happened to Leo, so it never happens to another young child across Oklahoma ever again,” Hilbert said.

2 News listened to Towe’s story several times.

In court filings, Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski alleges Leo’s mom, Jordan Burks, exposed Leo to fentanyl, which, the DA claims, caused his death.

Burks’s case is moving through the court system with her next hearing scheduled for February.

“Quite simply, my hope with Leo's Law is that we can reduce fentanyl deaths in the state of Oklahoma. And what I’d love to do is eliminate fentanyl deaths in the state of Oklahoma,” Hilbert said.

As filed, Leo’s Law gives the Department of Human Services a roadmap for dealing with parents suspected of drug use. In simplest terms, the law would require DHS officials to conduct a thorough investigation, upon a tip of possible drug use. The plan starts with giving parents the option for a drug test. If the parents refuse, the legislation instructs investigators to get a warrant for the drug test. and proceeding from there.

“It also creates a felony, in state law, for knowingly exposing a child to fentanyl,” Hilbert said.

Towe made dozens of calls, held several rallies, and advocated for other families grieving drug deaths. All in the name of his son, Leo.

“Just that little boy’s smile. And just knowing that this is for him and for other children like him. That, you know, will be in similar situations that you know, could give them a chance that he never had,” Towe said.

Towe is currently in California. He says lawmakers in the Golden State are considering similar legislation, and wanted to hear his story. Meanwhile, he is also focused on efforts in Oklahoma.

“I just want to make sure that people are calling their legislators, and you know, calling senators, calling representatives, and letting them know that they support Leo’s law, House Bill 4421, and want to see it proceed,” Towe said.

The 2026 state legislative session starts Feb. 2.

