Home destroyed, damage across Bristow

BRISTOW, Okla. — Bristow officials told 2 News Oklahoma at least one home is destroyed after storms on March 6.

The mayor said there are no serious injuries, but lots of damage for the town to recover from after the storms.

2 News Oklahoma talked to the owners of the home destroyed and they did say everyone who lives there is safe.

Debris from their home landed in their neighbor's yard.

"Got home, the trees were all down, neighbors were everywhere, stuff was all over the place, our house was fine, but neighbor across the street lost their house. Apparently this place looks like a mess," said Greg Plotts.

Damage in Bristow

