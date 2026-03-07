LIVE BLOG: Tornado touches down in Bristow, warnings across Green Country

March 6
6:15 p.m.
Big 12 Wresting on hold as everyone at the BOK Center takes tornado precautions.
5:45 p.m.
Confirmed tornado touched down in Bristow.
Here's video from KOCO.
Tornado in Bristow
4:30 p.m.
Chief Meteorologist started tracking as tornado warnings started popping up in Green Counrty.
