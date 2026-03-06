“Don’t give up!”: Spelling bee champ is back after wildfire destroys home

CLEVELAND, Okla. — An 11-year-old from Cleveland, Oklahoma, is heading back to the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee — and his road to get there is anything but ordinary.

Gage Dekker will be among roughly 40 Green Country kids competing in the regional competition this Saturday, March 7. But before he can chase a first-place finish, he had to come back from one of the hardest years of his young life.

On March 14, 2025, wildfires tore through Oklahoma and closed in on the Dekker family's home. David Dekker, Gage's father, described the moment the family realized they had to flee. "It started getting real smoky outside, my granddaughter, she was looking out the front door, she pointed out the window and she said what if I see fire? They never came and evacuated us or nothing — next thing you know the front yard is on fire and we had to leave," David Dekker said.

The family's home of 17 years burned to the ground. ‘It was scary,” Gage said.

In the chaos of escaping the fire, Gage left behind something he had earned just six days before — his Scripps Spelling Bee trophy.

"I got the highest place in the regional spelling bee any kid in my school ever got," Gage said.

He had come in third. "I beat like 20 8th graders to get that trophy," Gage said.

The fire reduced the treasured award — along with everything else — to ash. "I was sad and I was just hounding my mom every day. I need a new trophy. I need a new trophy," said Gage.

His mother, Cassie, reached out to 2 News Oklahoma, and we went to work.

Our team invited Gage to the studio for a station tour. That included a green screen experience, teleprompter practice, and an impromptu station spelling bee. Gage won, of course.

During the visit, we also surprised the spelling champ with a brand-new trophy — just like the one he lost.

When asked what his message would be for other kids who dream big and go through hard times, Gage summed it up in a few simple words, "Don't give up."

He’s proof of that. Gage went on to win his school spelling bee again this year, earning his spot back at the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee.

As for his plan heading into Saturday's competition?

"Don't lose," Gage said.

And when asked how he feels about what lies ahead, he spelled it out.

"E-X-C-I-T-E-D," Gage said.

2 News will let you know how Gage and the rest of the kids do in the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee. The winner will move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., this coming May. You can learn more about the Scripps Spelling Bee here.

