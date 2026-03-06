Muskogee police chief nominated to serve as US Marshal for Eastern District

President Trump has nominated Muskogee Police Department Chief Johnny Teehee to serve as the United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Teehee, who has served as Muskogee's Chief of Police since 2018, has served the Muskogee community for more than 35 years. Teehee is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and helped establish Kids Space, a center for abused children in Muskogee.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford issued a statement following Teehee's appointment.

“Johnny Teehee’s life reflects perseverance, integrity, and a lifelong commitment to serving others,” said Lankford. “After over three decades of protecting families in Muskogee, leading efforts to combat child abuse, and investing in the next generation through coaching and community service, Teehee brings the experience and character needed to serve Oklahoma well. I’m grateful he is willing to step forward to continue serving our state.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

