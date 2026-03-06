'We should do all things through love': Cherokee Nation citizens react to Mullin DHS nomination

TAHLEQUAH, Okla — Cherokee Nation citizens are speaking out after President Donald Trump nominated Senator Markwayne Mullin for the position of Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Mullin has been outspoken about his Cherokee heritage.

There has only ever been one other Native American tribal member to serve in the President’s Cabinet.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. extended his "warmest congratulations: in the statement below, reading: “Senator Mullin’s dedicated service in the U.S. Senate has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to progress and the well-being of all communities, including Indian country.”

The National Congress of American Indians also sent out a statement commending Mullin, but also stated: "As the nomination process moves forward, NCAI looks forward to hearing more about Senator Mullin’s priorities for DHS and how he plans to work with Tribal Nations. Robust, timely Tribal consultation and sustained collaboration with Tribal governments will be essential as DHS addresses issues such as border security, emergency management, cybersecurity, and infrastructure protection that affect Tribal lands and citizens."

Sacongah Gray works at Tahlequah’s Creates local art gallery.

“I think a lot of people will take advantage of their ancestry and use that as a tool for personal gain," he said. "I think that is, unfortunately, what's happening in a case like this.”

He said that with everything going on around immigration and Mullin’s negative stance on immigrants, Gray believes Mullin will continue to spread hateful rhetoric.

"His words will echo and cause an expanding effect and influence people's thoughts and opinions," said Gray. "Letting a man who represents Cherokee Nation use his power to try and disrupt and cause division within our country will do nothing but negative."

Jerrid Miller is a Cherokee Nation citizen who hopes Mullin will act in Oklahomans' best interests.

“What I believe is the human factor in that we should do all things through love," he said.

FLORES: “What is it that you'd like to see him bring to our current administration?”

MILLER: “What I would like to see him bring to our current administration is all Oklahomans' values, all of our Okie values collectively, not a segment or demographic to reach beyond being Cherokee or to reach beyond being Anglo or to reach beyond rich and poor, but to look at the totality of the situation and to see it beyond American lens, and see it as an international lens, and to treat people with that human dignity and hospitality that we have.”

2 News Oklahoma will keep you updated on Mullin's nomination and what this means for the future.

