Former Tulsa teacher arrested on molestation, child sexual abuse material charges after student comes forward

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa sixth-grade teacher is accused of molesting a 12-year-old student and possessing more than 2,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material, according to investigators.

32-year-old Zachary Speegle was arrested on March 5 and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on charges of lewd molestation and aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say the case began when a parent listened to her daughter.

"We actually got a report from a parent that was reporting a behavior that her daughter had told her about that was happening at school that made her daughter uncomfortable," Lt. Jeanne Pierce of the Tulsa Police Department's Child Crisis Unit said.

Speegle began working at Tulsa Honor Academy on Aug. 18, 2025.

Investigators say he began grooming the student, who was in his sixth-grade class, before making physical contact during a school book fair.

"There was an incident where he asked her to help in a book fair, and at some point during that evening, he had put his hand on her thigh. Enough where it made her very uncomfortable, and she got up and ran out of the room," Pierce said.

Investigators say Speegle then sent the student threatening messages in an attempt to keep her from reporting the incident.

"After that, he started sending her messages basically threatening her, saying, "I know where you live, I know where your bus stop is. If you tell anybody, I will do something about it," Pierce said.

Child Crisis Unit detectives obtained a search warrant for Speegle's home, where they made a disturbing discovery.

"We located over 2,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material," Pierce said.

Tulsa Honor Academy placed Speegle on paid administrative leave on Jan. 16, 2026, the same day leadership was made aware of the reports.

An internal review concluded five days later, and Speegle was terminated on Jan. 21.

The school reported the matter to law enforcement on Jan. 22. On Feb. 6, the family provided additional information to the school, which prompted a second report to law enforcement.

In a statement, Elsie Urueta Pollock, Founder and CEO of Tulsa Honor Academy, said the school acted promptly when concerns were raised.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. When concerns are raised, we take them seriously and act promptly in accordance with our policies and reporting obligations," Urueta Pollock said. "Tulsa Honor Academy immediately reported this matter to law enforcement and is cooperating fully with their investigation. Our focus remains on supporting our students and maintaining a safe learning environment."

The school noted that Speegle completed all required state and federal background checks prior to his employment, consistent with state law and school policy.

Neighbors near Utica Square, where Speegle lived, said they were shaken by the news.

"My son said there were a ton of Tulsa Police here, and you hate to think that about neighbors, but he said, 'I thought the guy was a little weird,'" neighbor Donita Smith said.

"It's unbelievable, and I mean, I'm glad that this is coming to light," neighbor Tom Young said.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Crisis Unit at 918-596-9222.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

