Former teacher accused of sexually abusing student, TPD investigates

Warning: There are details involving child sexual abuse in this article.

A former Tulsa Honor Academy teacher faces two charges after investigators say he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Tulsa police took 32-year-old Zachary Speegle into custody on Thursday. Investigators say Speegle began texting a 12-year-old student in his classroom. The communication progressed into molestation, and Speegle allegedly threatened the victim, saying he knew where she lived and would harm her if she refused his advances.

Officials at Tulsa Honor Academy received a report about the allegations and began their own investigation. Speegle was placed on paid leave at this time.

Less than a week later, Tulsa Honor Academy finished its investigation. Speegle was fired, and TPD was notified. The victim's family also provided additional information to the investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. When concerns are raised, we take them seriously and act promptly in accordance with our policies and reporting obligations. Tulsa Honor Academy immediately reported this matter to law enforcement and is cooperating fully with their investigation. Our focus remains on supporting our students and maintaining a safe learning environment," said Tulsa Honor Academy CEO Elsie Urueta Pollock.

A warrant was obtained for Speegle's home, where officers recovered digital devices and children's underwear. TPD's Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence found more than 2,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material on his computer.

Speegle has been charged with lewd molestation and aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators believe that other children may be victims. If you have any information involving the case and potential victims, call TPD at 918-596-9222.

