OKMULGEE COUNTY: Two killed, damage across the area

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Storms, including a tornado moved through Okmulgee County on March 6th.

Two adults died in the storm, two others injured. Officials said the storm also killed livestock in the area.

"We're used to this, but we're not used to the tragedies like this. And our hearts go out to the families and to the members of our community where we live," said Okmulgee County Emergency Director Jeff Moore.

Two killed in Okmulgee County

Crews started surveying damage early Saturday morning. Governor Stitt offered help for the area after the storms moved through.

