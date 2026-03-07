POSSIBLE TORNADO: Tulsa leaders assessing damage after possible tornado in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa leaders are currently assessing conditions after a potential tornado moved through North Tulsa Friday evening.



Crews are monitoring roadways and infrastructure in coordination with local emergency management partners, particularly along 36th and 46th St. N., and N. Lewis Ave. and N. Peoria Ave.

There is damage to the Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus, school officials released a statement:

"The Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus sustained damage from the storms that passed through the area this evening. We are working to assess the damage that appears to be significant. We are thankful that nobody was inside the building when the storm hit."



Residents are encouraged to use caution and avoid potential hazards, such as downed power lines, blocked roadways, or storm damage.



Closures

36th St. N. between N. Peoria Ave. and N. Lansing Ave. is currently closed due to downed power lines and a gas leak. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) will be out in the morning to remove the lines. The road will remain closed until that time. Please follow posted barricades and detours.

Damage Assessments

Scattered damage reports are coming in across parts of North Tulsa, including roof and tree damage, as well as several downed power lines.



Please do not be out if you don't have to be in order to give crews room to assess and respond.

Gas Line Safety

If you smell what you believe is a gas leak, leave the area immediately before calling 9-1-1.

PSO & Power Line Safety

There are currently 6,000+ people without power in Tulsa County – with some reports of downed power lines.

If you come across downed power lines, always treat them as live and dangerous, even if they are not sparking or smoking. Don't touch them or attempt to drive over them. To report a downed line, call 1-833-776-6884 (1-833-PSO-OUTG) or 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.



