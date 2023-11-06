Stef Manchen joined the 2 News team in October 2023 as a Multimedia Journalist and is excited to get to know the community.

She was born and raised in the Chicago suburbs, and received her degree from the University of Kansas William Allen White School of Journalism. Rock Chalk! Through undergrad she led the way in bringing print and broadcast student media together. After graduation, she headed to Northwest Missouri where she interned and then accepted a morning anchor position with News-Press NOW.

Through the year and a half spent anchoring right out of school, she was also able to tell impactful stories ranging from downtown development, crime and feature pieces highlighting people throughout the community through a variety of lenses.

Stef is dedicated to telling important stories that not only inform communities but leave a lasting impact. She is excited to meet the people of Tulsa, and hopes they will be open to sharing their lives with her.

In her free time, she enjoys lots of coffee, finding good books to read and spending time outside in the fresh air.

You can keep up with her stories on Facebook and Instagram, and send any story ideas to stef.manchen@kjrh.com.