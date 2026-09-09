Dewey police officer takes life as he's being served a protective order

DEWEY, Okla. — An investigation is underway into the death of Sgt. Robbie Hicks.

The Dewey Police Department confirmed Sgt. Hicks died Sept. 7 from a self inflicted gunshot wound as he was being served a protective order. Chief Jimmy Gray said Hicks died at Jane Phillips Emergency Room in Bartlesville.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the death, at the direction of Washington County District Attorney William Drake.

KJRH

Drake was not able to share any details at this point, but said he plans to release a statement once OSBI wraps up their investigation.

OSBI said it is very normal procedures for them to investigate a death like this.

Chief Gray said he could not comment on what the protective order was in regards to. 2 News called the Washington County Sheriff's Office, but didn't get any answers there either.

"Our hearts are broken for his family, for our department and for the community," said Chief Gray. "If you or someone you know is having mental health issues, please call 988 or any of the mental health providers in the area to get the help you deserve."

Sgt. Hicks was an eight year veteran with the department.

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