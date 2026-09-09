'Yeah, I did that': Man arrested after attempted abduction at Tulsa Walmart

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he attempted to abduct a 1-year-old at a Tulsa Walmart on Tuesday evening.

Tulsa Police responded to a report of a kidnapping at the Walmart near 68th and Memorial at 5 p.m.

A woman shopping at the store said a man approached her and briefly talked about her two kids before taking her 1-year-old out of her shopping cart, placing the child in his own cart, and walking away.

Tulsa Police Department

The woman confronted him and took her child back before locking herself and her children in the store's bathroom to call for help.

Walmart staff removed the suspect from the store and called 911, police said.

Tulsa Police Department

When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Marshall Dixon, who matched the suspect's description, sitting at a nearby bus stop.

Officers asked Dixon about the reported abduction.

"Yeah, I did that," Dixon said.

Dixon was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a kidnapping charge.