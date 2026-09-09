Dangerous Heat Continues Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA — **EXTREME HEAT WARNING FOR TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES, WAGONER, OKMULGEE, MUSKOGEE, MCINTOSH, LATIMER & SEQUOYAH COUNTIES FROM NOON TO 8 THIS EVENING.**

**HEAT ADVISORY FOR THE REST OF GREEN COUNTRY AND SE KANSAS UNTIL 8 PM**

Another day of dangerous heat is on the way Wednesday, with temperatures climbing above 100 degrees across the area.

Heat index values are expected to reach 105° to 113°, prompting continued heat alerts through the afternoon and early evening.

A cold front will begin moving south toward Oklahoma during the late afternoon, bringing increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms during the evening.

The best chances for storms will initially be along and north of I-44. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could produce strong to locally damaging wind gusts, particularly from powerful downbursts.

Some storms could also produce locally heavy rain, although widespread flooding is not expected because of the area’s ongoing dry conditions.

Rain and storms will become more widespread late tonight as the front continues to move south.

The biggest change arrives Thursday!

Clouds, rain and thunderstorms behind the front will keep temperatures much lower across much of the area. Many locations could struggle to get out of the 80s, with the coolest conditions likely where rainfall is heaviest.

Thunderstorms will remain possible Thursday, but the overall severe weather threat currently appears lower than Wednesday because of weaker wind shear. Gusty winds will still be possible with stronger storms.

The front will briefly lift north Friday, allowing temperatures to rebound into the 90s. Heat indices could once again reach the lower 100s.

Another cold front could move south Friday night into Saturday, bringing additional rain chances, particularly across northern Oklahoma.

Additional storm systems could affect the region early next week, keeping periodic rain chances in the forecast.

While temperatures are expected to remain above average into next week, the extended stretch of 100-degree temperatures should come to an end. Forecast highs are generally expected to remain in the 90s, though temperatures could vary significantly depending on where fronts and rainfall set up.