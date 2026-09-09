National Preparedness Month highlights importance of preparing before severe weather

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — September is National Preparedness Month, and emergency management officials in Muskogee are encouraging families to prepare before the next emergency happens.

For Muskogee resident Wilma Kincaide, that preparation took on greater importance after an EF-1 tornado tore through an area near Hilldale High School earlier this year.

“Wind was blowing and things were in the air and I hear a lot of noises,” Kincaide said.

KJRH

Kincaide said the storm knocked out power and left damage throughout the area. Since then, she has kept items such as a flashlight and candles nearby in case another emergency happens.

Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said National Preparedness Month is an opportunity for residents to think ahead about what they and their families would need during severe weather or another emergency.

“We want our communities and our citizens to be aware and be prepared for any time of emergency that could affect them,” Evans said.

Evans recommended putting together a basic emergency bag with items such as water, canned food and phone chargers. He also suggested keeping blankets and jumper cables in vehicles.

He said preparing does not have to be expensive. Families can also make plans for where to go when tornado sirens sound, how to communicate if cell service goes down and who will be responsible for pets during an emergency.

For Kincaide, experiencing a tornado firsthand showed her why those plans matter.

“Just be ready and watch TV, be prepared and know where you’re going to go,” Kincaide said.