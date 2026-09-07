North Peoria corridor gets new traffic lights in Vision Tulsa project

NORTH TULSA, Okla. — New traffic lights at East Mohawk and North Peoria are the latest milestone in a long-running effort to transform one of Tulsa's most traveled north-side corridors.

Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and Mayor Monroe Nichols cut the ribbon on the new signals, which represent the continued progress of the Peoria Connection Project — an initiative that began in 2016 when voters approved Vision Tulsa funding to revitalize the corridor from 56th Street North to Mohawk Boulevard.

The improvements go beyond traffic signals. The project includes new LED streetlights, fresh landscaping, tree planting, and regular community cleanup events. City officials say the changes improve safety and appearance while encouraging new business investment in North Tulsa.

I spoke with North Tulsa residents about the improvements. One shared a pointed message about what the community still needs.

"The North side has died. We want some nice stuff over here. We want more than just lights. We want our place to look just as good as anywhere else. I feel embarrassed to live over here. We need more."

A second resident pointed to the practical impact of the new signals at that specific intersection.

"That intersection was always congested. It was tough turn over there."

The collaborative effort involves the city, planning office, community groups, and North Tulsa residents working together for lasting change. The project is part of the seven million dollar Vision Tulsa plan voters approved nearly a decade ago.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.