Environmental impact of smelter 'deserves much harder look', Inola farmer argues

INOLA, Okla. — After emissions plans for the proposed Inola aluminum smelter got modifications submitted to the state's Department of Environmental Quality, an Inola rancher said he analyzed what that might mean for his land and livestock.

Steven Flathers will tell you he doesn’t have nearly the biggest Inola hay ranch, but he does have a lot of his own research on Oklahoma Primary Aluminum's parent companies' smelters in other parts of the world.

“It’s one thing if they’re going to come in and actually do it the best in the world," Flathers said. "It’s another thing if they say they’re going to do it and then not do it.”

Flathers refers to 2 News' September 3 interview with Century Aluminum Senior VP of Strategy Matt Aboud, who boasted new projections of lower industrial fluoride fumes and dust.



“The total fluoride emissions is calculated based on this new .64 pounds-per-ton (multiplied by) 773,000 metric tons per year,” Aboud said of the plans.

“In my opinion, sure we’re cleaner on a per-ton basis. But (with) the scale of this project we’re going to be producing 55% more fluoride here in Inola than is released from the Kentucky facility," Flathers told 2 News. "And I think that that deserves a much harder look.”

While the landowner advocates for more regulatory testing, he said he’s picked a side in the meantime.

“Something that gets thrown around is a lot of those who may oppose this project is, “Oh, you’re just a far-left leaning, crazy environmentalist,’" Flathers said. "Really, I think this is just a commonsense approach. There are studies throughout the world, especially at some of the cleanest smelters in Norway making as little as 85 tons of fluoride annually, where they’re seeing fluorosis in 42% of deer around that facility. I can’t help but wonder how can three or four times the annual fluoride not have an impact on the cattle here?”

2 News also received reaction to the updated OPA submission to DEQ from an Oklahoma City-based environment consultant, Dr. Charles Marshall: