York Street getting resurfaced as part of Muskogee's voter-approved road improvement program

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — One of Muskogee’s busiest roads is getting an upgrade, but drivers should prepare for some delays while crews complete the work.

The City of Muskogee plans to resurface about a mile of York Street from Shawnee Street to North Street beginning around mid-September.

Assistant Public Works Director Avery Rigney said crews will break down the top two inches of the existing roadway, replace it with new asphalt and restripe the road.

“It’s nice to do roadwork where they can see what it looks like one day, then a brief period of construction, hopefully very brief, and then we’re back to something new and everybody can see and everybody’s proud of,” Rigney said.

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The project is part of a multimillion-dollar sales tax approved by Muskogee voters in 2019. Rigney said the city has resurfaced more than 150 miles of streets since then.

Construction on York Street is expected to take about a week.

During the work, the four-lane road will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Drivers who regularly use York Street should prepare for slowdowns until the project is completed.

“We appreciate our citizens’ patience while we do roadwork. They’ve been very patient as we did East Okmulgee and Eastside Boulevard,” Rigney said.