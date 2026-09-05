Owasso businesses hope for boost from road widening project: 'You can get through a lot faster'

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso's Garnett Road Widening Project is making progress between East 116th North and East 106th North.

The Garnett Road widening project includes a complete makeover. The city says it is expanding the road from two lanes to five, while also adding sidewalks, new sewage drainage, and more.

For small businesses near the construction, like Shirley and Jody’s Daylight Donuts, owners say the project will improve several things.

“It’s gonna help a lot because we do get a lot of traffic on this road, and there have been times when it’s bumper to bumper," Jody said. "So, with more lanes, you can get through a lot faster.”

The city says the project is on track financially and timeline-wise. Officials also shared why they have prioritized adding sidewalks to road construction projects.

“No, there were not sidewalks there before," Travis Blundell, Owasso's assistant Public Works director, said. "Anytime Owasso has been putting in new roadways, new five-lane roads, we’ve included bike lanes, five-foot sidewalks, and a five-foot multi-purpose trail. That’s to accommodate many modes of travel; obviously biking, walking, or running.”

As for Shirley and Jody...

“Oh, I think we’ll have more business, a lot more business," Shirley said.

“It’ll pick up tremendously because people will be able to drive wherever they need to go now," Jody said. "They won’t be stuck in two lanes.”

The city says the main project is expected to be completed in December 2027, but crews will continue installing new sod through the beginning of 2027.