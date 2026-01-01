Marly Gatewood joined 2 News Oklahoma in June 2026 as a Multimedia Journalist and is excited to learn more about the community.

She was born and raised in Bowie, Texas, and then moved to Piedmont, Oklahoma in 2019 where she graduated from Piedmont High School in 2022. She recently received her Multimedia Journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. GO POKES!

Marly is dedicated to telling the stories of Green Country and wants to keep residents informed and safe.

She can’t wait to meet the people of Tulsa and build a connection with them.

In her free time, she enjoys being with her family and friends, shopping and binging a good reality TV show.