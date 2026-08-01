Jay family seeks support as 4-month-old “Baby Johnny” hospitalized in Boston

TULSA, Okla. — "Baby Johnny", 4-month-old, from Jay, Oklahoma, has never been home from the hospital.

After several diagnoses and surgeries, baby Johnny is now at Boston Children’s Hospital for specialized care.

2 News listened with the Isaac family to learn what kind of support they need.

“It’s been hard some days,” Natasha Isaac, Jonathan's mom, said.

Jonathan Isaac, or “Baby Johnny,” was born in March 2026 at 34 weeks. Natasha Isaac knew something wasn’t right.

“And then once he was born, it was just one diagnosis after the other," said Natasha. "His duodenal atresia, Hirschsprung’s disease, esophageal atresia, and several other heart problems.”

Shortly after he was born, he received multiple diagnoses and underwent surgeries to correct his conditions.

Natasha says they were advised to take him to Boston Children’s Hospital for better care for his rare esophagus defect.

“It’s hard to describe," Natasha said. "Nothing is normal right now. We’re living at different hotels every week.

We get up and go to the hospital and spend the whole day there, and manage our 2-year-old and our son in the hospital as well.”

Because they had to move across the country, the family says it’s been tough paying for housing in both Oklahoma and Boston while still providing everything their 2-year-old son needs too.

James Isaac, Johnathan’s dad, says he’s thankful for the small things.

“And I’ve also learned that at the end of the day, family is the only thing that really matters, and the material things don’t matter,” James said.

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