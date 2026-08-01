STEPPING UP: Auction held to raise money for family rocked by tragedy

COLLINSVILLE, Okla — A unique goat auction fundraiser took place at Collinsville Livestock Sales Saturday morning.

The auction itself raised about $29,000 for the children of Sara Gilson.

According to Owasso Police, she was the victim of a murder-suicide involving her estranged husband.

Local News MURDER-SUICIDE: Owasso police release details KJRH Digital

Gilson left behind two children with her previous partner Lyle Landers.

Being involved in the agriculture industry, Landers was present at the auction, saying a few words of gratitude.

“The way that my community has rallied around our children has been remarkable," he said. "I just want to tell everyone thank you."

Tommy Salisbury is the owner of Collinsville Livestock Sales.

He said the special goat auction was an idea that he and his team came up with to make a difference.

“We sell the goat to the highest bidder, and then that person that bought the goat just resells it, and you just keep reselling it until it doesn't sell anymore," said Salisbury. "We get all the donations we can, and even after the sale today, we raised about $29,000 in the ring, and then outside of the ring, as people are checking out, they are continuing to donate more money.”

Salisbury says he’s hoping to collect over $30,000 for Sara’s children with the help of the community.

“Nobody's ever going to be able to replace her," he said. "What happened to Sarah should have never happened. But at the end of the day, the only thing we can do now is help take care of her kids.”

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