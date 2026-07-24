Two found dead in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police say 2 people are dead at a home in the Morrow Place Neighborhood.

A juvenile family member called police around 11:15 to the home near 126th St. North and 169.

Police found a man and woman shot to death. There is not any apparent threat to the city. Investigators are working the scene and impounded one of the victim's cars. They are interviewing neighbors and reviewing surveillance videos from neighboring homes.

2 News Oklahoma crews are on the way to the scene and will update as the situation develops.

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