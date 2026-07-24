Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two found dead in Owasso

Owasso two dead
KJRH
Owasso two dead
Posted
and last updated

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police say 2 people are dead at a home in the Morrow Place Neighborhood.

A juvenile family member called police around 11:15 to the home near 126th St. North and 169.

Police found a man and woman shot to death. There is not any apparent threat to the city. Investigators are working the scene and impounded one of the victim's cars. They are interviewing neighbors and reviewing surveillance videos from neighboring homes.

2 News Oklahoma crews are on the way to the scene and will update as the situation develops.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US