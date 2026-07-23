SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — A Seminole County family says they did not agree to a plea deal for their loved one’s suspected murderer. They are hoping to draw more attention to the case before the next court date.

33-year-old Jacob Washington loved his job as a framer and handyman, says his mom, Georgia Washington.

WATCH: Seminole Co. family seeks justice in loved one’s murder

Seminole Co. family seeks justice in loved one’s murder

“He loved to work,” she said. “If he could work 24/7, he would; he loved taking care of his family and loved taking care of his kids.”

Investigators say working as a handyman for John Nolte II would ultimately lead to his death.

Nolte is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy against crimes.

Prosecutors believe Nolte tortured Washington, shot him, and dumped his body in a field, believing Washington burglarized his home.

His son, John Nolte III, is accused of burning the family barn in an attempt to destroy evidence.

According to the affidavit, one month before Washington’s disappearance, Nolte reported a burglary at his house and made multiple comments about wanting to catch who did it and harm them.

Records show fingerprint evidence as well as cell phones pinging that connect the suspects to the crime.

“We were told this was such a strong case,” she said.

Georgia was shocked when she learned the Seminole County District Attorney offered a plea deal. The deal: 20 years in prison, 20 out. Nolte would also have to divulge what really happened that night. The charge would be reduced to second-degree murder.

“We all said absolutely not,” said Georgia.

The family is hoping the judge will take into account their feelings.

“Maybe something he can do, anything he can do to deny that,” said Haley Staley, Washington’s relative.

For allegations this brutal, in their minds, the only sentence is life without parole.

2 News reached out to the DA’s office. They did not wish to speak ahead of the July 30 court date.

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