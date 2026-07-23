BACK TO SCHOOL: Health officials remind parents to prepare children’s health needs before school starts

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — With the first day of school approaching, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is encouraging parents to begin checking off their back-to-school health checklist now.

Erica Rankin-Riley, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said one of the most important steps was making sure children are up to date on their vaccines. Required vaccines vary by age, and parents in Muskogee who are unsure what their child needs can contact the Muskogee County Health Department or their health care provider. Families can also access their child’s vaccine record through the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System.

“Our children are our pride and joy, and we want them to start off the school year in the best way possible,” Rankin-Riley said.

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The health department also recommends scheduling a well-child check before school begins. While not required, Rankin-Riley said those appointments allow parents to discuss their child’s sleep, nutrition, growth and overall development with their health care provider.

“The sooner families can start preparing for back to school, the better,” Rankin-Riley said.

Parents whose children are attending a new school this year should also make sure they have the documents they may need, including a copy of their child’s birth certificate. Certified copies can be ordered through the Oklahoma Vital Records Division.

Rankin-Riley said preparing early can help reduce stress for families while ensuring children are ready for the classroom.

“So doing all these things will help them go into the school year safe and healthy, and obviously that’s what we want for all the kids in Oklahoma,” Rankin-Riley said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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