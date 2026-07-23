PROBLEM SOLVERS: Okmulgee woman asks city to address overgrown properties in her neighborhood

OKMULGEE, Okla. — An Okmulgee woman reached out to the 2 News Oklahoma's Problem Solvers, saying properties around her home are overgrown, and it's been that way for years.

2 News listened and took her concerns to Okmulgee City Hall to get some answers.

"I have an issue with the City of Okmulgee. It's not cutting the neighborhood, cutting the yards, and tree limbs are growing in the street," Bernadine Holland said in a voicemail she left 2 News.

Holland says she's been dealing with this problem in Okmulgee for far too long.

“I’m scared," Holland said. "That's why I don't sit anymore. I used to sit, you know, when it's cool and barbecue too. Beavers come up beside me, and I don't have a dog; I used to have a dog to warn me.”

She says abandoned properties in and around her house are overgrown,

“Upset, you know, looking outside, get up every morning looking at this," Holland said. "At least half decent yards instead of looking at woods. If I wanted to stay in the woods, I'd move out to the country.”

2 News went to Okmulgee City Hall and spoke with the Community Development Department to get answers.

They said that code enforcement gives property owners two notices if the grass is over 12 inches. They say the property owner is given ten days to mow it; if not, the city will. Due to staffing constraints, the city says they can only get to mowing properties on their list once or twice a month.

They couldn't specify if the properties Holland is concerned about are on their list, but would start working on it immediately.

“But keep the property up," Holland said. "That's what I would like to see.”

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