City & Tulsa Public Schools collaborate on sites for more affordable housing

TULSA, Okla. — Five publicly owned sites are now available for development, funded by $47 million in sales tax revenue voters approved in 2023.

The sites include two city-owned properties focused on housing — Horsley Hill, better known as Cry Baby Hill on Riverside Drive, and Gilcrease Hills Village Two — along with three former Tulsa Public Schools properties, including the old Greeley and Sandburg elementary schools.

Gene Bulmash, the City of Tulsa's housing senior advisor, said the sites offer flexibility for developers.

"One of the sites is probably more likely to have town homes because it's pre-platted for town homes. The other site is open, so it'll really be up to what a developer thinks would fit on that site, and the hope is that whatever it is will fit the neighborhood," Bulmash said.

The fund has already built a pipeline of about 30 projects representing more than 2,200 homes. The city is prepared to invest up to $3.7 million to support development at the Cry Baby Hill site alone.

Developers interested in the project can find more information on the city's website.

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