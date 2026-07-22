FIRST LOOK: See the new W.W. Hastings Hospital and the Cherokee art filling its halls

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A new hospital has opened in Tahlequah.

The W.W. Hastings Hospital opened its doors on July 9, drawing a crowd while it celebrated the Cherokee artists whose work now fills the new facility.

The pieces chosen reflect the nation's culture and heritage. The Cherokee Nation told 2 News Oklahoma that the new hospital wouldn't be complete without beautiful things for people to see. We listened with Eddie Morrison, a Cherokee artist whose art is now on display in the new hospital.

“You know they say, or I say it too, that art is healing, and I think that if somebody comes through here and they're not feeling too good or something might be wrong, they might look up and see one of these pieces and it might buoy them up a little bit," Morrison said. "Because a lot of hospitals are pretty bland compared to what the Cherokees are doing.”

Morrison says he has been making sculptures out of stone and wood for about 60 years. His art is displayed in several places across the U.S. — but he calls this placement especially meaningful.

Deputy Chief Bryan Warner says 243 pieces of art are displayed throughout the hospital. He says the collection reflects the pride that the Cherokee Nation has in its people and their culture.

“When you come to a hospital, obviously there's a level of anxiety that you can get," Warner said. "When I walk in here, I can look, and I can start to see the art and start to feel a connection. For me, I've been blessed to get to know a lot of these artists, whether they're a Cherokee National Treasure or whether they're an up-and-comer.”

To learn more about the new facility, click here.

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