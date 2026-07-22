BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tony and Grammy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth is back in her home state of Oklahoma, trading Broadway spotlights for a different kind of stage — one built for the next generation.

For 11 years, Chenoweth has returned to Broken Arrow to lead the Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp inside the theatre that bears her name at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.

WATCH: 'GOOSEBUMPS!': Superstar Kristin Chenoweth in Broken Arrow for Broadway Bootcamp

'GOOSEBUMPS!': Superstar Kristin Chenoweth in Broken Arrow for Broadway Bootcamp

"I never really had a Broadway bootcamp growing up in this area, so that's what I created and that's the why of it," Chenoweth said.

This year's camp is the largest yet, welcoming 88 students ages 13 to 18 from around the world. Chenoweth and a staff of Broadway professionals coach the teens in both stage and life skills.

Previous coverage >>> https://www.kjrh.com/news/positively-oklahoma/positively-oklahoma-kristin-chenoweth-celebrates-10-years-of-broadway-bootcamp

One of the most meaningful parts of the camp, Chenoweth says, is Stars on Stage — a program created by Kim Vento, Executive Director of the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. Stars on Stage is a performance where campers share the stage with students with developmental disabilities.

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"Until you see it, you can't even imagine how it touches your heart, but what really is amazing is watching my kids go crying, going, I had no idea this was going to be. It hasn't prompted four of my campers from last year to go to their home state and start their own Stars on Stage. Because they love it so much, oh, goosebumps," Chenoweth said.

Previous coverage >>> https://www.kjrh.com/news/positively-oklahoma/kristin-cheonoweth-from-broken-arrow-to-broadway

Stars on Stage is part of the Kristi Awards, the camp's big Saturday night finale — named not for the star's stage name, but for the name her family has always called her.

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"My birth name is Kristi Dawn Chenoweth, and I changed it in college because my teacher said people need to take you a little bit more seriously, so we added the end, but to my family I'm Kristi. So, when I came back and we were doing the show and then giving, we do the Kristi Awards like the Tonys but my version and they said, what are you going to call them? I said, the Kristi Awards, not Kristin, Kristi, because this is where I’m from,” Chenoweth said.

Tickets for the Kristi Awards are on sale for the Saturday 7 p.m. performance, with proceeds going directly back to the camp.

Chenoweth says the hardest part of camp each year is saying goodbye on closing night.

"Saturday night I'll just all of a sudden disappear because I can't take it. I’ll ride off into my bubble to what’s next," Chenoweth said.

When asked what's next after camp wraps, Chenoweth had quite a few things cooking.

"I will go off and do some concerts, and I'll make a record, and hopefully I'll do another TV show or movie," Chenoweth said.

Her Oklahoma roots, she says, never leave her — including her loyalty to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I love basketball, which is hilarious because I'm 4'11, but getting to sing the national anthem when they won, wow. And we will be back next year. We just had some injuries, so we let whoever won go ahead and win-- New York Knicks- but we will be back next year to reclaim our title, and if you think I'm kidding, I'm not," Chenoweth said.

When she looks out at the campers, Chenoweth says she sees herself.

"I look at especially some of the kids and I think that was me. And so, now watching the dreams, and I'm, I want to help make their dreams come true," Chenoweth said.

For Chenoweth, no matter how far her career takes her, home is always Oklahoma.

"I'm so proud. I'm such a proud Okie," Chenoweth said.

The Kristi Awards are Saturday, June 26, 2026, at 7 pm at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center located at 701 South Main Street, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Tickets cost $10 plus fees and can be found here.

You can learn more about the Kristin Chenoweth Bootcamp here.

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