Kristin Cheonoweth from Broken Arrow to Broadway

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The second session of the Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp is underway this week. The camp culminates in a final show on Saturday, July 30th, called the Kristi Awards. The free show is directed by famed director and choreographer Kenny Ortega.

"Kristin Chenoweth is going to be on stage, and it's going to be something this town has never seen," says Kenny Ortega.

Chenoweth started the Broadway Bootcamp at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center in 2015.

"It's easy to forget when you get those Hollywood lights in your eyes and see that Broadway sign, but really when you're home... you're grounded," says Kristin Chenoweth.

And for the "Wickedly" famous international superstar, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma is home.

"There are lots of times I come home, and no one knows I'm here. I mean, eventually, it comes out because I speak," says Chenoweth.

That famous voice grew up in Broken Arrow, and her family still lives here. Her first musical memory traces back to 4th grade at Vandiver Elementary, where she starred as Laurey in the musical Oklahoma!

See the full story of Kristin's journey to Broadway this Tuesday at 10 on 2 News Oklahoma.

