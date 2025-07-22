POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Kristin Chenoweth celebrates 10 years of Broadway Bootcamp

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp is celebrating its 10th year.

"You should know that I have very special kids here, very special," said Kristin Chenoweth, Broken Arrow native and superstar.

More than 400 talented teens ages 13 - 18 auditioned for a spot in the 2025 Kristin Chenoweth Broadway Bootcamp held in the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center.

"I like what it brings to Broken Arrow. You know we've got people from all over the world in our little town, I like to see it."

Chenoweth tells 2 News this year's camp is the biggest yet. There are 73 campers from 21 states, including five international kids. Louisa Roberts came from Rugby, England.

"My biggest dream is to have an impact on people through performance," said Roberts.

Roberts is returning for the fifth time and says the camp shines a spotlight on education and kindness.

"You know the phrase, 'never meet your idol?' I think it's never meet your idol unless it's Kristin Chenoweth.

She cares so much about the camp and its campers. We finish each day with half an hour of gratitude," said Roberts.

That gratitude is something Chenoweth, a Tony and Emmy Award winner, lives by.

"I was such a creative kid. I could have never, even with my big imagination, created or manifested all of this. It's no secret that I'm a person of faith, and I just believe it's a God thing. He knew what he wanted, how he wanted to use me, and how he's doing it, so that's why I'm here," said Chenoweth.

And that's why she comes back each summer.

"This year, I have accumulated a team of 18 of the best faculty who are Broadway stars in their own right, but also educators. That's why I built this thing, I didn't have anything like it growing up," said Chenoweth.

The camp's big finale is a free show called the Kristi Awards.

"The Kristi Awards are when we come together as a camp. We've trained for a week and a half, and we come together to put on a show for the Oklahoma area," said Joel Krump, who is a return camper from New York.



Some alumni will return for the show too, and there's a special theme.

"Broadway Performer and Tony Winner Gavin Creel went to heaven this year. He was 49 years old. He had cancer and we decided to tribute his career. He was in shows, Hello Dolly! Waitress, Into the Woods, the list goes on. So we will be doing numbers from those shows," said Chenoweth.

Krump said, "Every year the shows are amazing, but this year, the 10th anniversary, it's going to be absolutely incredible," said Krump.

And while getting this show up and running, Chenoweth has been prepping for her next Broadway role, hitting the stage this fall.

"A little-known fact about Queen of Versailles is that it is based on a documentary of the same name. It's a very interesting piece that reunited Stephen Schwartz, the composer and lyricist of Wicked," said Chenoweth.

She's also planning for next summer, and the lives she'll change, for good.

"I just feel like I'm just getting started," said Chenoweth.

The Kristi Awards are on Saturday, July 26th at 7 pm at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center inside the Kristin Chenoweth Theatre located at 701 South Main Street in Broken Arrow. The free ticketed event is open to the public. Tickets are available here.

You can learn more about Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

