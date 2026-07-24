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APPEAL DENIED: TU fraternity suspended for four years after hazing incident

TU hazing incident.PNG
KJRH
TU hazing incident.PNG
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TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa denied an appeal after the Epsilon Mu chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity was found responsible for violating the university's hazing policy in March of 2026.

According to TU's Campus Hazing Transparency Report, "incoming and initiated members wore hateful speech and imagery on their bodies via marker and/or tape. Senior members engaged in intentional destruction within the chapter house for incoming members to clean. Chapter property was used by a non-affiliate organization for excessive and dangerous alcohol consumption."

Previous coverage >>> https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/tu-investigates-hazing-report-on-campus-police-uncover-alcohol-drugs-and-weapons

The university said in its report, "The organization was found to be responsible for violating the university hazing policy by subjecting members to degrading treatment and permitting a non-affiliated organization to use chapter property for dangerous and excessive activities."

TU hazing incident.PNG

TU said in a statement the university has zero tolerance for hazing.

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