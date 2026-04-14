TU investigates hazing report on campus, police uncover alcohol, drugs, and weapons

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is investigating an alleged hazing incident that took place on campus last month.

2 News Oklahoma received a tip from an anonymous student at TU, who claimed that pledges with Sigma Kappa were being hazed. The tip also claimed that campus police investigated the house and confiscated alcohol, controlled drug substances, weapons, and property belonging to TU.

A report from the University of Tulsa Crime Log confirmed that police responded to the Kappa Sigma house on March 24.

A representative from TU sent this statement to 2 News:

"The University of Tulsa is investigating a report of hazing on campus. The university has clear processes in place to examine, evaluate and respond to reported incidents of inappropriate student behavior. We take this issue very seriously and have zero tolerance for hazing."

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