Complaints and questions on social media after Route 66 Capital Cruise caps parade

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers with the Route 66 Capital Cruise said parade participation was capped early to ensure the world record attempt could be achieved.

2 News was contacted by a driver hoping to take part in the Route 66 Capital Cruise who said they were not permitted to join the parade after arriving at the Sagenet Center staging grounds. They said there were many other drivers who were not allowed to take part, despite registering.

In a social media post, Derek Bieri of Vice Grip Garage, who was a Grand Marshall for the event, said he was saddened to learn people were not permitted to take part.

2 News reached out to organizers and received the following statement, attributed to Visit Tulsa, in return:

"The window for drivers to arrive at Expo Square and stage for the parade was between 6-10:00 a.m. At approximately 11:00 a.m., the flow of cars arriving at Expo had slowed to the point that continuing to let them on the route would have created large gaps and jeopardized the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt. At that point, the decision was made to cap the Cruise entrants and place the final car at the end. Everyone who registered is still a full participant and world record holder, and we are incredibly appreciative of each and every driver who took part in this unprecedented event."

2 News has crews learning more about what happened, and will bring you updates as we get them.

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