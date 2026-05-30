Route 66 Capital Cruise sets world record for largest classic car parade

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers of the Route 66 Capital Cruise said the event has won the world record for largest classic car parade.

The event on May 30 brought thousands of classic cars and their owners to Tulsa, to take part in the parade and world record attempt.

At about noon on May 30, organizers announced the goal had been reached. The event secured the title of World's Largest Classic Car Parade.

The final tally for the parade was 3,596 cars.

Additional Coverage >>> Sittin' on the sidewalks watching history cruise down route 66

2026 is the 100th year since the highway was first established. Route 66 was one of the nation's first highways, and was popularized for decades as a convenient way to travel from Chicago to the west coast.

Even as new highways were established, taking large portions of the traffic that once used Route 66, the road remained a popular tourist attraction for travelers.

2 News was live at the Route 66 Capital Cruise and had reporters speaking to attendees and organizers throughout the morning. Watch for more stories from the Route 66 Capital Cruise on-air and online.

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