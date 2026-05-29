TULSA, Okla — The "Go Green for Greenwood" initiative was implemented to reflect on the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Tony "Mr. Greenwood" Williams is the face behind the remembrance ceremony.

People everywhere are invited to support by showing off anything green to remember the history of the Greenwood District.

“We have a social media page to go green for Greenwood," said Williams. "We love to see all the pics and videos, but again, starting from your green lighting, from your green attire, you name it.”

WATCH: GOING GREEN: Fourth annual remembrance ceremony for Tulsa Race Massacre kicks off

GOING GREEN: Fourth annual remembrance ceremony for Tulsa Race Massacre kicks off

People can show their support through lighting up their houses or businesses green, wearing green clothing, jewelry, shoes, and posting on social media and tagging the Go Green for Greenwood Instagram page.

Daniel Washington works at Black Wall Street t-shirts and Souvenirs.

He can't wait to "Go Green" for Greenwood.

“To remember this day, it remembers all the things that we went through, where came from, what we're going through, where we're going to the future," he said.

He said the store is already printing customized tees specifically for the initiative for people to pick up.

In fact, he decided to wear it when he talked to 2 News.

Washington said he is proud of his community, and wants to see it flourish.

“Greenwood overall, I want it to expand, to get more businesses, to get more lights, attraction, more events," he said. "Even have a little carnival, just something just to have for the community to have in the future."

Meanwhile, Tony Williams said he's humbled by the outpouring of support.

“It kind of brings tears to my eyes to know that the rest of the city is coming together," said Williams. "This is what this is all about, unity.”

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --